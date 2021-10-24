Who Is The Richest Queen Member? Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, John Deacon Net Worth In 2022

Who is the richest Queen member? The founding members, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, the late singer Freddie Mercury, and the bassist John Deacon. Who is the richest?

British rock band Queen was formed in London in 1970. Before the band was formed May, Taylor, and Mercury, Brian May and Roger Taylor was a member of a band called Smile, with Tim Staffell as the lead vocalist. Later then, the vocalist left the band, and Brian May and Roger Taylor contacted Freddie Mercury. Smile became Queen as a suggestion of Mercury.

Throughout its ongoing more than 5-decade career, Queen released 15 studio albums, 10 live albums, 2 EPs, 72 singles, 10 live albums, 11 box sets, and many more things.

Debuted in 1973 with its self-titled studio album, Queen has sold more than 300 million albums worldwide. Related to that number, the net worth of Queen is $600 million as of 2021.

The band’s We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Show Must Go On, Don’t Stop Me Now, and Somebody To Love are some of the best-known Queen songs of all time.

Queen has been continuing its ongoing career with Adam Lambert under the new name called Queen + Adam Lambert. The band worked with Paul Rodgers from 2004 to 2009, after the band’s late singer Freddie Mercury passed away in 1991. Since 2011, Queen was included by Adam Lambert.

Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

So, who is the richest Queen member? Let’s learn about Brian May, Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, and John Deacon‘s net worth in 2022.

The Net Worths Of Queen Members In 2022

Roger Taylor

Net Worth: $200 Million

Roger Taylor is an English singer, songwriter, and musician who came to prominence with his drum career with his co-founded rock band, Queen.

Performing in the entire studio albums of the band, Roger Taylor contributed some Queen songs such as Innuendo, These Are The Days Of Our Lives, Under Pressure, A Kind Of Magic, Radio Ga Ga, Heaven For Everyone, Breakthru, and The Invisible Man.

Roger Taylor is a successful solo musician outside of his tenure with the band. Released six solo studio albums in total, Roger Taylor debuted in 1981 with Fun In Space. His latest album was titled Outside and was released on October 1, 2021.

Taylor has also collaborated with rock and roll musicians such as Robert Plant, Elton John, Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Bon Jovi, and more.

So, if you ask what the net worth of Roger Taylor is, the net worth of Roger Taylor is $200 million today in 2022. He is the second richest member of the Queen.

Freddie Mercury

Net Worth: $55 Million

The legendary musician Freddie Mercury was the lead singer of the rock band Queen. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers in rock and roll music for his tenure with his band.

Born on September 5, 1946, Freddie Mercury had passed away at the age of 45 in 1991 after his serious war against AIDS. Freddie Mercury and his voice have been continuing to inspire young and new musicians, although he three decades ago.

The musician wrote several masterpieces for Queen, including We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, Bohemian Rhapsody, Don’t Stop Me Now, Killer Queen, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love.

Outside of his tenure with the band, Freddie Mercury had released a solo studio album in 1985 named Mr. Bad Guy.

Freddie Mercury was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001 as a member of Queen.

So, what was the net worth of Freddie Mercury? The musician owned real estate worth the inflation-adjusted equivalent of $40 million and had over $15 million worth of other liquid assets. As of 2021, the net worth of Freddie Mercury was over $55 million.

John Deacon

Net Worth: $170 Million

The retired musician John Deacon came to world fame for being the bassist of the Brit Awards-winner rock band Queen.

Throughout his tenure with Queen from 1971 to 1997, Deacon contributed some songs such as Another One Bites the Dust, Need Your Loving Tonight, You’re My Best Friend, I Want To Break Free, Back Chat, Spread Your Wings, and many more.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Queen as his bandmates.

What is the net worth of John Deacon? As of October 2022, the net worth of John Deacon is $170 million.

Brian May

Net Worth: $210 Million

The English musician, singer, songwriter, author, and astrophysicist Brian May is one of the founding members of the rock band Queen. He is known for his guitar tenure with his band.

During his musical journey with the band, Brian May performed in the entire efforts of the band. Debuted in 1973 with the band’s self-titled album, Brian May has been rocking out the stage alongside Roger Taylor and Lambert in Queen.

Currently struggling with serious health issues, Brian May has two solo studio albums. When the musician released his debut solo album in 1992, titled Back To The Light, May‘s second album Another World was released in 1998.

Also, he collaborated with Kerry Ellis to release the live album Acoustic by Candlelight and the second album Golden Days. When their first release was sent in 2013, the second album was released in 2017.

So, what is the net worth of Brian May? As of October 2022, the net worth of Brian May is $210 million.

Who Is The Richest Queen Member In 2022?

Brian May is considered the richest member of Queen today in 2022. He has $210 million wealth as of October 2022.