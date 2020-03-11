The American heavy metal band Motley Crue, who announced its reunion with a surprise Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, has just updated its official social media account and revealed the rarest photo of the band’s bassist Nikki Sixx and the band’s lead guitarist Mick Mars.

In the photo they shared, as always, Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars were playing guitar side by side on the stage and they were looking very young.

“All in the name of… Motley Crue,” they wrote in the caption of the photo.

The photo of the legendary names, Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars, received great interest from the fans who saw the photo. They shared their thoughts in the comments of the photo and finished the caption with add “rock.”

“All In The Name Of…” is one of the songs of the band’s fourth studio album called “Girls, Girls, Girls”, which was released on May 15, 1987, via Elektra Records.

The Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard and Motley Crue with Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville on June 18 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.