One of the successful bassist in the rock n roll community, Nikki Sixx, best known as the bassist of the American heavy metal band Motley Crue, who announced its reunion with the 2020 Stadium Tour featuring Def Leppard, has recently shared a new post on his official social media account and showed his fans that the Ruby‘s interesting behavior for the first time.

As before, Nikki Sixx woke up early in the morning for Ruby‘s happiness and peace of mind. This time’s photo was about Ruby‘s battle with her sleep overalls. While she was showing her shining smiley to us, Ruby managed to get her left hand out of her sleep overalls. Nikki Sixx mentioned that on the caption of the photo he shared, and said that Ruby just like his childhood.

“6:15am crazy-town party!!! She somehow lost a sock and half her clothes in the middle of the night. Kinda like her dad in the 80’s… 7 months old and ready to hit the road,” Nikki wrote in the caption of the photo.

Also, in the comments of the photo, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee‘s wife, Brittany Furlan Lee, has shared her thoughts about Ruby and she showed us that she loves Ruby‘s smiley so much.

“That smile,” Brittany wrote. She also added a heart emoji at the end of her sentence.