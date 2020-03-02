Brian May, the veteran guitarist of the world-known rock band Queen since 1970, has recently shared a new video through his social media account and said goodbye to where he played in the last days, which features Australia, Koreans, Japanese, Kiwis, and Aussies.

“Farewell Australia,” he said. “What a journey it’s been! Thanks you all of you beautiful Koreans, Japanese, Kiwis and Aussies for an incredible embrace. I may go a little quiet for a while now – time to hide and heal and reboot.

“Lots of love to all of you who read my ramblings – appreciation to all of you around the world who support me in my often tortuous efforts to promote a better deal for non-human animals, spreading consciousness of our place in the Universe, and exploring the world of 3-D. Oh – and immersal in Rock Music!

“Peace and love to you all. And thanks for accepting me with all my faults – which are many! Take care out there!”

The successful female guitarist Nita Strauss, who expressed her admiration for Brian May during their Sydney show, has also commented on the photo and said, “Safe travels Brian!! Enjoy the precious home time!!”

Queen + Adam Lambert have played 6-date in Australia under the name of Fire Fight Australia, which kicked off at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on February 13 and ended at Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast on February 29.