The American musician Jim Root, known for one of the two guitarists of heavy metal band Slipknot, has just contacted fans with a rare photo he shared during coronavirus lockdown and praised the famous rock musician Joshua Homme.

In the photo shared by Jim Root, he and Joshua were posing side by side on the backstage before the show. They were looking cool as always.

When he sent the pose, Jim Root included the following words: “This pic means a lot to me. Haven’t had many run ins with Joshua, but I look up to him as an artist, musician, guitarist and song writer. He’s a rare breed and my days are made better by that. #qotsa #joshuahomme #slipknot #geekedout.”

The pose attracted huge interest from people who follow Jim Root. Many of them stated that their two favorite musicians are in one photo.

Jim Root rocks the stage with Slipknot since 1999.

Slipknot released its sixth and latest studio album “We Are Not Your Kind” on August 9, 2019.