The world-class heavy metal legends Motley Crue, who released a biographical comedy-drama film called The Dirt about the band on March 18, 2019, has recently shared a piece of the moment taken from the band’s official music video “Girls, Girls, Girls,” and took their fans back to the music video’s recording time.

In the photo shared by Motley Crue, members were sitting at a table and posing while the video recording. Also, as we see in the photo, strippers were entertaining people inside the club.

While Motley Crue sending the photo, they wrote a piece of lyrics in the caption of it. They sent the moment with the following words: “Just tell me a story… #mötleycrüe.”

The fans continued to wrote the continuation of the lyric Motley Crue shared. They also stated in the comments that they shouldn’t cancel the 2020 Stadium Tour.

In addition to Motley Crue, the co-headliner Def Leppard, and the special guests Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will be joining to Motley Crue on the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5.