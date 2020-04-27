British-American rock legend Slash, best known as the guitarist of the Guns N’ Roses, has just updated his official Instagram account with a rare photo featuring Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and respected to him.

In the photo he shared, Jimmy Page was rocking at the stage, and he looked he was having fun with the situation he included in. As we can understand from his facial expression, Jimmy was living the moment.

Slash sent the photo with no statement except his iconic “iiii]; )’” smile.

Many fans praised Slash and Jimmy Page with comments they shared. Some of the fans also stated that they make Les Pauls look 100 times cooler.