After the bands’ official statements shared on the first day of May, Motley Crue and Def Leppard broke their silences once again about their upcoming Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18.

According to Bring Back Glam!, the bands July 2nd show, which was scheduled to held at Great American Ball Park in Ohio, and August 28th show at Wrigley Field in Chicago have been officially postponed.

Yesterday, Motley Crue and Def Leppard fans who purchased tickets to those dates began receiving emails, which say that the shows have been postponed. Also, if fans won’t cancel their tickets from the announced days to 30 days, the tickets will be transferred to the next date of the shows.

The 31-show Stadium Tour scheduled to conclude at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on September 5, 2020.

In the statement shared on May 1st, they stated that they’ve been hard at work preparing for the Stadium Tour. It was also stated that the official update about the process will be announced by June 1.

Here’s the official statement shared on May 1st:

“We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we’ve been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again.”