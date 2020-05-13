One of the important parts of rock band KISS, Gene Simmons, has just contacted fans with a new video he sent and stated that he looks forward to seeing their fans as soon as possible.

The 70-year-old bassist has just updated his official Twitter account and posted a 25-sec video to their fans who excited for the band’s upcoming shows. Gene Simmons touched the coronavirus outbreak and hoped to visit their fans in their countries.

In the video he shared, all four of KISS members were greetings the fans after the end of the show. While approaching the last seconds, the band turning to the camera and posed for the record.

Gene Simmons added the following words in the tweet he posted: “Can’t wait to see all of you out there. Around the world…Once it’s safe for you. And, for us…We love you!”

Many fans thanked Gene Simmons for his worries and thoughts about them.

Gene Simmons has just talked about the current situation of the “End of the Road” tour and stated that when the scientists say the world is ready, they can resume their world tour.

KISS scheduled to conclude its ongoing “End of the Road” farewell tour in New York City on July 17, 2021. The place will be announced.