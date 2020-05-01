The 59-year-old musician Vince Neil, best known as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue, which announced its reunion with a 2020 Stadium Tour, broke his silence about the band’s upcoming Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL, on June 18, and shared an official statement through his social media channels.

The official statement has also been released from Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts‘ social media accounts. In the statement they shared, the squad stated that they’ve been hard at work preparing for the Stadium Tour. It was also mentioned that the official update about the process will be announced by June 1.

You can read the official statement shared by Vince Neil below.

“We wanted to reach out to all of our amazing fans and let you know that we’ve been hard at work preparing an amazing show. Our priority during this unprecedented time is to make sure that we are being as thoughtful and responsible as possible in the decisions we are making regarding The Stadium Tour and that we are putting the fans’ health, well being and safety first and foremost. We are currently weighing all options and are awaiting further direction from the powers that be. Our goal is to have an official update to everyone by June 1 outlining exactly how we will proceed. In the meantime, stay safe and healthy. We can’t wait to see you all again.”

As many of you know, many festivals and shows that will be played in major states are cancelled or postponed to next summer. The exact decision will be announced in the coming days with the announcement from the Motley Crue and Def Leppard team.

