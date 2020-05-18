The 23-year rock band Halestorm frontman Lzzy Hale has just added a new post to her social media and talked about the reopening states, which were closed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The 36-year-old singer continued to contact fans during coronavirus lockdown and shared her current thoughts about the virus. When she sent the letter, Lzzy has also touched the possible future of the bands and stated that most of the bands that anyone knows and love won’t make it out of this.

“I get why everyone is excited about some states reopening right now, she wrote in the social media post. In my opinion, without a vaccine, this is like opening up a designated section of a public pool for pissing. But ya know… you do you.

“I’m continuing to self quarantine, write an album and do my thing. But what I need to address tonight is the audacity of some people to assume that just because I’m someone of note, that I am not suffering because of all this.”

She continued revealing that how she spends her quarantined times: “I spend most of my time, 90% of it, on tour, which is NOT a reality right now. My crew is suffering, the future is unknown, and most of the bands you know and love won’t make it out of this.

“So if you are able, please be smart. Don’t go out unless it’s necessary, and if you gotta, do curb side, wear a mask, wash/sanitize your hands. And let’s band together to end this shit!”

Also, Lzzy Hale dropped a link in her bio to help all the road crews without whom the rock show would not go on. Click here for more details.

Many fans replied to her letter and shared their thoughts about the coronavirus. They also shared their opinion about the current situation of the world.

Lzzy Hale and Evanescence‘s Amy Lee didn’t wait empty during coronavirus and they have recently shared a new cover version of Halestorm‘s “Break In” and made fans happy.

Lzzy Hale gave exciting news about Halestorm’s new music and stated that she just wrote their new album’s first single.

Halestorm released its fourth and latest studio album Vicious on July 27, 2018.