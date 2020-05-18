The 16-year rock band Alter Bridge‘s successful guitarist Mark Tremonti took fans back to one of the rare moments he lived in Tremonti tour bus and revealed what makes him angry about his bandmates.

The 46-year-old guitarist revealed in the conversation he made with Hard Drive Radio that sometimes he was bored with his bandmates’ noise and that their drunk situation makes him angry because of this.

When the interviewer said, “These are Tremonti tours. You’re Tremonti… Why would people even anger you? It’s your bus, it’s your band, it’s your tour… How do they get away with that?, Mark replied:

“We’re buddies, you know? First and foremost, we’re just buddies having a good time, and then when people start getting drunk and they’re up ’til 3 o’clock in the morning, the rules start getting blurred and it turns into a party, and you know…”

Mark mentioned that once he woke up from his sleep and how reacted to his bandmates. He added that he had reached the shouting point and that this situation got angry with him.

“First time, I wake up and I’ll go out there, ‘Hey, guys, come on. Have a good time, but nobody needs to scream at the top of their lungs.’

“With the vaping thing, everybody wants to make the biggest vape cloud they could possibly make, so the entire bus is a big cloud and it just drives me nuts. It takes for me to the point of getting angry and yelling for it to stop.”

Tremonti, which was formed in 2011, consisting of Mark Tremonti on lead vocals/guitars, Eric Friedman on rhythm guitars, and Garrett Whitlock on drums.

Following its three epic albums, Tremonti released its fourth and latest studio album “A Dying Machine” on June 8, 2018, via Napalm Records.

