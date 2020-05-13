Metallica‘s 17-year bassist Robert Trujillo has just contacted fans with a new post he shared and revealed one of the weird moments of him during quarantine times caused by the world-threat coronavirus issue.

In the post he shared, Robert Trujillo unleashed two photos during his self-isolating times and showed fans that what he doing on these difficult times. Like other artists, Robert was busy playing music at his home studio and staying at home, as experts say.

When he sent the poses, Robert was posed with his dog. While he was lying under the desk, his dog was with the headphones.

She described those moments with the following caption he shared: “Riff’s in the producer’s chair tonight, just chillin’…Damn! I thought we had a Top 10 hit!! #riff #makingmusic #stayhomestaysafe.”

Metallica has recently released a new version of their song “Blackened” during quarantine and performed live after a long time.