The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Metallica has just shared a new version of their song “Blackened” through its social media channels and have surprised fans with their live performance, which held from their homes.

When we look at the video, the opening was made by James Hetfield and he was followed by the band’s drummer Lars Ulrich. Then the bassist Robert Trujillo has also joined them. Finally, the band was completed with Kirk Hammett‘s joining the three.

While they posted the live performance, Metallica sent a special message to fans and people who saw it and warned them about staying safe.

Metallica shared the live performance with the following letter: “Here’s a little something we cooked up over the last few days. Hope you’re all safe & sound. Have a great weekend.”

The performance attracted huge interest from the fans. As a response to Metallica, some of them wrote on Twitter that they are one of the best bands in the world.

You can watch the performance below.