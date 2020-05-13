One of the greatest heavy metal bands in the music community, Pantera, has recently posted a new post featuring the band’s legend Vinnie Paul, who died at the age of 54 due to heart failure in 2018, and mentioned him on his day.

Last year yesterday, on May 11, Pantera fans, who came to rock with the band at Clark Country in Nevada, dedicated that day to Vinnie Paul and raised their hands in the sky in honor of him. On May 11, Pantera remembered that emotional day and raised their glasses for him.

While Pantera unveiled the photo, they mentioned that moment they lived one year ago today and informed fans about the issue who doesn’t know that.

Pantera wrote the following letter: “May 11th, 2019 Clark County, Nevada, declares that May 11th to officially be Vinnie Paul Day. Last year, @hellyeahofficial returned to the stage to honor the great and mighty @vinniepaulabbott . On that day the amazing people of Clark County dedicated the day to be forever known as #VinniePaulDay. So raise your glasses, throw some grub on the grill and crank the tunes up to 11. For today we throwdown in true VP fashion.”

In addition to his legendary career with Pantera, Vinnie Paul was also rocked the stage with Hellyeah from 2006 to 2018.