The American rock band Rage Against The Machine, who announced its second reunion in November 2019, has just shared new updates about their 2020 reunion tour and stated that they forced to postpone all shows due to coronavirus outbreak.

With a statement they shared recently through its social media accounts, in addition to new dates, Rage Against The Machine warned fans to stay safe and healthy.

They wrote the following words in the statement they shared via social media accounts:

“Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”

When we look at the comments of the Facebook post, many fans expressed their devastating about the shows. But many of them said that they will never give up their tickets and look forward to seeing them in their country.

Rescheduled 2021 Rage Against The Machine show dates can be seen below.

Jun 03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

Jun 05 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

Jun 07-08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Jun 11-12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Jun 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Jun 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

Jun 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

Jun 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Jun 23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Jun 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

Jul 02-03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Jul 05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

Jul 07 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Jul 09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Jul 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Jul 12-13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jul 16 – Ottawa ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Jul 22-23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Jul 26-27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Jul 29 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Aug 06-07-09-10-12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug 14-15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Aug 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Aug 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse