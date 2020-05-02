The American rock band Rage Against The Machine, who announced its second reunion in November 2019, has just shared new updates about their 2020 reunion tour and stated that they forced to postpone all shows due to coronavirus outbreak.
With a statement they shared recently through its social media accounts, in addition to new dates, Rage Against The Machine warned fans to stay safe and healthy.
They wrote the following words in the statement they shared via social media accounts:
“Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans. The rerouted dates (health and safety permitting) are at ratm.com and your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase. We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you.”
When we look at the comments of the Facebook post, many fans expressed their devastating about the shows. But many of them said that they will never give up their tickets and look forward to seeing them in their country.
Rescheduled 2021 Rage Against The Machine show dates can be seen below.
Jun 03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Jun 05 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
Jun 07-08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Jun 11-12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Jun 15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Jun 17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Jun 19 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
Jun 21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Jun 23 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Jun 25 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
Jul 02-03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Jul 05 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
Jul 07 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Jul 09 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Jul 10 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Jul 12-13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jul 16 – Ottawa ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
Jul 22-23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Jul 26-27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Jul 29 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Aug 06-07-09-10-12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug 14-15 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Aug 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Aug 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug 20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
