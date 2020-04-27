The 26-year rock band Foo Fighters has made an important announcement for the upcoming shows with new posts they shared through its social media accounts and revealed the rescheduled dates for the band’s June & July shows.

Foo Fighters stated that tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows.

Foo Fighters put the following words for the information: “Important update on #FooFighters June & July 2020 Tour Dates. For more information on a specific shows policies, visit: https://FooFighters.lnk.to/TourUpdate.”

You can find the previously June & July 2020 shows below.

Jun 10, 2020 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

Jun 16, 2020 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

Jun 17, 2020 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

Jun 19, 2020 – Valencia, Spain @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

Jun 21, 2020 – Lisbon Portugal @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

Jul 4, 2020 – Landover, MD USA @ DC JAM

More information on the band’s Milan event coming soon.

Foo Fighters rescheduled June & July 2020 tour dates can be seen below.

Jun 8, 2021 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne

Jun 14, 2021 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

Jun 15, 2021 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

Jun 17, 2021 – Valencia, Spain @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias

Jun 19, 2021 – Lisbon Portugal @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

The event has been cancelled – Landover, MD USA @ DC JAM