The 26-year rock band Foo Fighters has made an important announcement for the upcoming shows with new posts they shared through its social media accounts and revealed the rescheduled dates for the band’s June & July shows.
Foo Fighters stated that tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows.
Foo Fighters put the following words for the information: “Important update on #FooFighters June & July 2020 Tour Dates. For more information on a specific shows policies, visit: https://FooFighters.lnk.to/TourUpdate.”
You can find the previously June & July 2020 shows below.
Jun 10, 2020 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne
Jun 16, 2020 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes
Jun 17, 2020 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes
Jun 19, 2020 – Valencia, Spain @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
Jun 21, 2020 – Lisbon Portugal @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
Jul 4, 2020 – Landover, MD USA @ DC JAM
More information on the band’s Milan event coming soon.
Foo Fighters rescheduled June & July 2020 tour dates can be seen below.
Jun 8, 2021 – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuhne
Jun 14, 2021 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes
Jun 15, 2021 – Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes
Jun 17, 2021 – Valencia, Spain @ Ciudad de Las Artes y Las Ciencias
Jun 19, 2021 – Lisbon Portugal @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
The event has been cancelled – Landover, MD USA @ DC JAM
For more information on a specific shows policies, visit: https://t.co/KV63GXjuZy pic.twitter.com/4dzOZA7bCc
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) April 27, 2020