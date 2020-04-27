Recently, the legendary musician Gary Holt, known with his 8-year effort with the thrash metal band Slayer between 2011-2019, has mocked people who drink in lockdown with a funny meme he shared.

In the post he shared, there was a question that about if people drinks during coronavirus lockdown process. While it was writing, “Are you drinking more while in lockdown?”, there were two options, yes or no. The creator marked somewhere in the paper, thus, both options were empty.

Gary Holt posted the meme with no caption except telling who he got the meme from.

In the comments, Gary Holt responded to some fans’ thoughts. While a fan says, “Yo Gary now that Slayer is done will there be an Exodus return,” Gary Holt replied and said it already happened.

On March 31, Gary Holt announced he tested positive for COVID-19, best known as the coronavirus.