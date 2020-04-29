The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Black Sabbath has just updated its social media accounts with rare photos including the band’s legendary members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, and took fans back to their Melbourne show, which held in 2013.

In the show played 7 years ago, Black Sabbath has rocked the crowd at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in Australia as always.

Black Sabbath sent the photo with the following caption: “April 29, 2013 at @RodLaverArena, Melbourne, AU.”

In the comments of the post, while some fans say Ozzy Osbourne is one of the greatest musicians in heavy metal, they added that they wanted to see him long times. On the other hand, many fans disagreed with them.

In Instagram, while a fan named Lucian writes, “Ozzy should really retire. He is in horrible shape,” a fan named Galileo Moriarty said, “I honestly don’t think Ozzy will ever sing live again, and if he does it will be horrible and embarrassing.”

The photos were taken during the band’s “Reunion Tour,” which celebrates the band’s 2012 reunion and in support of their nineteenth studio album called “13.”

The tour’s lineup consisting of Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Tony Iommi on lead guitars, Geezer Butler on bass, Adam Wakeman on rhythm guitar, and Tommy Clufetos on drums.