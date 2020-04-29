The Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Black Sabbath has just updated its social media accounts with rare photos including the band’s legendary members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, and took fans back to their Melbourne show, which held in 2013.
In the show played 7 years ago, Black Sabbath has rocked the crowd at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne in Australia as always.
Black Sabbath sent the photo with the following caption: “April 29, 2013 at @RodLaverArena, Melbourne, AU.”
In the comments of the post, while some fans say Ozzy Osbourne is one of the greatest musicians in heavy metal, they added that they wanted to see him long times. On the other hand, many fans disagreed with them.
In Instagram, while a fan named Lucian writes, “Ozzy should really retire. He is in horrible shape,” a fan named Galileo Moriarty said, “I honestly don’t think Ozzy will ever sing live again, and if he does it will be horrible and embarrassing.”
The photos were taken during the band’s “Reunion Tour,” which celebrates the band’s 2012 reunion and in support of their nineteenth studio album called “13.”
The tour’s lineup consisting of Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Tony Iommi on lead guitars, Geezer Butler on bass, Adam Wakeman on rhythm guitar, and Tommy Clufetos on drums.
No he shouldn’t retire 1 more yr then retire,I’d like to see him 1 more time,his concerts are great
I read years ago where Ozzy, himself said that he really did want to retire but then said that at the rate that Sharon was spending money that it was impossible for him to retire. I have been wondering if the Osbourne family haven’t already spent some of the money made from pre-ticket sales and how it would be too much of a financial strain to refund all of that money leaving them in a financial quandary, damned if they do, damned if they don’t. Once you have lived in a expensive lifestyle, such as theirs it becomes hard not to live in that lifestyle.
If Ozzy can do it one final tour in support of his new cd would be great. Perhaps a taped show that could be a payper view.
1 more Black Sabbath tour we all can afford !🤘🙏