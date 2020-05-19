The American singer/songwriter Sammy Hagar, also known as The Red Rocker, has just appeared with Rolling Stone for a new interview during coronavirus lockdown and mentioned how he spends his quarantined days.

When he asked what he does to avoid getting bored during the day, the 72-year-old rock legend stated that he cooks and argued that he is talented with it. After learning this, the interviewer asked Sammy to reveal the best meals he cooked.

“Man,” Sammy said. “You don’t want to know what a good chef I am. My chef buddies, they know. Emeril Lagasse and Guy Fieri and Mario Batali – one of my favorite chefs of all time, though I know he got in trouble, but he’s the greatest friggin’ Italian chef on the planet – they’ve all taught me things on how to cook. I call them up when i’m struggling with something. I just say, ‘Look, I’ve got these poor man’s abalone, these things that grows on the rocks during low tide.’

“I’ll pop a few off and I’ll say I don’t know exactly what to do with them. ‘Oh, you just salt some water and put them overnight in the refrigerator and the next morning they’ll be hard as a rock and you just pull them out of there, hit them with a tenderizing hammer, bread them, and fry them or make ceviche.’ They give me these tips. All my life, I’ve been calling them up when I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sammy Hagar admitted that his summer tour with Night Ranger and Whitesnake ain’t going to happen.

In addition to the interview, Sammy Hagar didn’t wait empty during coronavirus outbreak, and he and his bandmates, bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham, and guitarist Vic Johnson, appeared in a new cover version of AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie.”