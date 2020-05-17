Ozzy Osbourne, known for his longtime effort with the Black Sabbath, has just contacted fans through his social media accounts and made fans laugh mentioning ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

The heavy metal musician added a new photo to his Instagram account taken from the archive and showed how he loves the animals. In the photo he shared, Ozzy Osbourne was posing with a bulldog. He was kissing the dog while he posing and it seemed quite cute.

When he sent the photo, Ozzy Osbourne mentioned what pets would say to us if they could speak with us.

Ozzy Osbourne included the following caption to his social media recently: “All Our Pets: ‘Don’t you have somewhere to go already?’ #SaferAtHome #SocialDistancing #StayHome #Covid #Pandemic.”

The moment he shared attracted great interest from the fans who follow Ozzy Osbourne. Many of them wrote in the photo that how great man Ozzy Osbourne is.

Ozzy Osbourne released its twelfth and latest studio album “Ordinary Man” in late February. Also, before the coronavirus threat, Ozzy Osbourne has confirmed through a social media Q&A event that he wanted to release a new album after a few months after “Ordinary Man.”