During an appearance with Rock FM, Zoltan Bathory, the guitarist of the American heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch, has talked about the band’s evolution from its first album, which was released in 2007, to their last album F8, which was released on February 28, 2020.

“Everybody evolves on a personal level, evolves as a musician, evolves as a group, so I think the evolution was happening on all fronts. There were some bandmember changes,” he said.

“Like any group situation, when a group grows out, unfortunately, not everybody can stay around. That’s just the group dynamics.”

Zoltan said the music industry has changed and they got better songs. He also explained why he thought like that.

“I think the music evolved in some way where – I wouldn’t say it became more commercial, but I think we are writing better and better songs. And that means as songwriters, we got better, and [our music] connects to more people.

“Basically, what that means, at this point, we have, I think, 24 mainstream Top 10 hits in America. For a rock band, that’s a huge number, especially at a time when American radio is not necessarily playing hard rock.

“So, if you look at it that way, then definitely this band came to the surface and started to break out from that little lane that heavy metal and hard rock was. And so that was, I think, one of the main evolutions for the band – getting bigger and bigger in some way.”

Zoltan touched his thought’s reason and said the bands were blurring the edges of the genre.

“But it’s not because necessarily more metal fans are there; it’s because we’re blurring the edges of the genre. We have fans who wouldn’t necessarily listen to another heavy metal band, but somehow we grabbed them.

“And now, because of us, they started to listen. ‘Cause they heard us on the radio, and they’re, like, ‘Wow, that’s not bad.’ They come to a show, but then they’re exposed to the songs they like and some heavier, heavier songs as well.”

The latest and eighth studio album of the Five Finger Death Punch, F8, has released on February 28th, 2020, via Better Noise Music.

Zoltan Bathory rocking the stage with Five Finger Death Punch since the band’s first day.

