Recently, the bassist of the world-known heavy metal band Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx, has updated his social media account with an important letter and slammed selfish and egotistical people who disregard COVID-19 measure.

In the statement he shared, Nikki Sixx mentioned that if the measures continue to be neglected and the rules continue to be disregard, the coronavirus will be more involved in our lives, it will take us much longer to get out of this stuck.

He posted the words with a photo including his eight-month-old baby Ruby.

“Protecting my family and our community by following guidelines,” he wrote in the social media statement. “If we don’t flatten the curve and go ahead and open up too early we will be on this lockdown for a very very long time…I personally find it sad and frustrating to see people unable to follow the simple #StayHome orders because they are completely self centered while being community and country destructive….Ive gained a lot of respect for so many and lost respect in others…”

He added: “Looking forward to a vaccine so the world can get back to living full lives but now is not the time to be an egotistical fuck… Be safe…STAY HOME.”

The statement has supported by the fans who saw the post. They revealed their thoughts as a comment to the photo.

With the latest report published on April 25, 2020, 22:51 GMT, the total number of cases in the United States reached 956,540. While 54,124 of these cases lost their lives, 116,186 defeated the coronavirus. The treatment of 786,230 people continues.