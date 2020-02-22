After the performance he made on January 8 at House of Blues in Las Vegas, many fans criticized David Lee Roth because of his voice and said it was terrible.

In a new appearance with Star Tribune, David Lee Roth, best known as the lead singer of the American hard rock band Van Halen, who formed in Pasadena in 1972, has talked about the shape of his voice and the retirement.

When asked if he’s thinking about retiring from his journey with the world-known rock band KISS, David replied:

“At my age, everything is a possible farewell tour… I’ve never had any delusions about my voice. It sounds like four miles of flat road with knobby tires.”

David also revealed the sentence his mother told him last week and said that his mother praised current Queen singer Adam Lambert.

“Mom used to say that; in fact, she said it last week. However, some people’s definition of perfect vocals might be pristine and pretty like Adam Lambert.”

Lastly, David has revealed his vocal definition in the past 20 years.

“My definition of absolutely the best vocal in the last 20 years is: ‘Girl, you got what I need! And you say he’s just a friend…’”

At the special night he played in Las Vegas, David and his friends, lead guitarist Al Estrada, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner, and drummer Mike Mussleman, played a total of 15 songs, the 10 of 15 were among the classics of Van Halen.