The successful guitarist Nikki Sixx, known as the bassist of the American heavy metal legends Motley Crue, which announced its reunion with a Stadium Tour that features Def Leppard, has just sent a new post through his social media account featuring his little daughter Ruby and enjoyed the fans who saw the video.

In the video he shared, Nikki was standing near the pool with his daughter Ruby. The water, which comes out in the corner of the pool, caught Ruby‘s attention, and Ruby was playing with it. For a moment, she was afraid that the splash of the water and threw herself backward. When Ruby threw herself back, Nikki kissed her in the head.

Nikki Sixx sent the post with following statement: “Day 18.”

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed how cute Ruby is. They also laughed the moment that Ruby threw herself back and commented on the photo for that moment.

Here’s the post: