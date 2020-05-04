In a new interview with “There Goes My Hero,” Paolo Gregoletto, known as the bassist of the heavy metal band Trivium, has talked on the relationship of the band members mentioning Trivium‘s new album, “What the Dead Men Say,” and stated that they’re not a band that thrives off of drama.

When he was asked if working with drummer Alex Bent and Josh Wilbur helped the band evolve, the successful bassist replied:

“It definitely brought stability in the writing, in the preparation – we weren’t having to deal with getting someone up to speed with our back catalog and going on tour – like we did with the last record, you know?

“It was pretty much like, ‘Hey, Alex, learn a headlining set, and also here are some new songs. We’re gonna record a record after that tour.’ This time – we were prepared to work together, we knew we were working with Josh again, so we had a great plan.

“And I mean, I think it just makes the music flow a lot better in the rehearsal room, we’re not worrying about any other things, any outside distractions, any issues within the band or whatever, and that’s just such an important thing for us.”

Also, while he continues to his words, Paolo stated that they’re not a band that thrives off of drama and added that they’re focused.

“Because we’re a band, like, when things are great, we make our best music, we’re really focused. We’re not a band that thrives off of drama and stuff like that, it doesn’t work for us. Josh is like a steady hand at the board, he’s such a good producer, such a great mixer, engineer…”

Paolo has also talked on the difference of the band’s ninth and latest studio album and explained why he thinks like that.

“I guess the big change from this record, from the previous records, is that we didn’t make a really hard left or right turn about the sound we were going for. We were trying to improve upon what worked with last record, and I think that was it.

“We found what works and it’s, like, we can experiment within that, but we’re not gonna change genres or anything, we’re not trying to go for some sort of mainstream acceptance of our band.”

Trivium’s ninth studio album “What the Dead Men Say” has been released on April 24, 2020.

Source