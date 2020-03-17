After the unfortunate affects in the entertainment industry, which features actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba to athletes Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the coronavirus now affecting the music community.

The 10-year American metalcore band Crown The Empire has recently announced with a statement through its social media account that the band’s guitarist Brandon Hoover has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

You can read the statement shared by Brandon Hoover below.

“Welp…I tested positive for the Coronavirus. I’ve been told to self-quarantine for 14 days (or until further notice).

“I believe I contracted it through traveling to all these different countries over the past couple of months, but honestly who the fuck knows, it could of happened anywhere.

“About a week ago I started getting a sore throat, congestion, and was more tired than usual. Then all of a sudden I had severe body aches and a fever of 102 degrees. I was in bed for a couple of days sleeping in puddles of my own sweat. Honestly I thought I just had the flu! So I went to the emergency room and got tested for that as well as the Coronavirus and got my results back last night confirming that I have it.

“Currently I feel back to normal and most of the symptoms have passed. If anything changes I’ll let y’all know.

“I advise everyone to keep yourselves informed, stay isolated, drink lots of water and wash your hands! I love you all. Please stay safe out there.”

In response to Brandon Hoover, his close friends, artists and the fans have expressed that they’re glad to see him better.