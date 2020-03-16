A recent statement announced by the 42nd and current mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has stated that all bars, gyms, nightclubs, and dine-in restaurants in Los Angeles will be temporarily shut down, effective midnight until March 31, due to the coronavirus threatening.

The first female signature artist of the Ibanez guitars, the world-known guitarist Nita Strauss, who also known as the touring member of the legendary rocker Alice Cooper, has touched one of the important issues in recent times and has just updated her social media account with a coronavirus statement. Nita inspired the people about coronavirus threatening.

You can read the statement shared by Nita Strauss below.

“⁣With schools, gyms, restaurants and many more businesses closed and so many of us laying low for at least the next couple weeks, how are YOU going to use your time? It’s interesting to watch this all unfold… I can’t remember another event in my lifetime that has literally affected everyone I know worldwide like this. I think it’s important to remember that although things might be weird in the world right now, time at home does not have to be unproductive.⁣

⁣

“What’s something YOU plan to do to use this time wisely? Post in the comments to maybe inspire more people to follow your example! For me- I’m going to be playing a ton of guitar and finishing my album.⁣”

Also, in the comments of the photo, many fans expressed what they would do for these days. Some of the fans stated that they would spend their free days playing the guitar, while the others complained about the delayed events.