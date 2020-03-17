The 54-aged successful musician Slash, best known as the lead guitarist of the American rock band Guns N’ Roses, has just sent a new photo through his verified social media account and celebrated the birthday of one of the greatest female guitarists, Nancy Wilson.

“Happy Birthday Nancy Wilson,” Slash wrote in the caption of the photo he shared.

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent their birthday wishes to the successful woman and expressed that she is impressive.

Nancy Wilson is rocking the stage with the American rock band Heart.

You can find the photo shared by Slash below.