The 62-year-old British rock and roll photographer Ross Halfin, best known with his golden Metallica poses, has just shared a new post during this difficult coronavirus lockdown and remembered one of the rare poses of Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett and the legendary musician Joe Satriani.

Although Ross Halfin said the photo is taken in Lisbon in 2007, the photo taken at the backstage at The Plains of Abraham in Quebec City on July 16, 2011.

In the special pose, Kirk Hammett and Joe Satriani were posing side by side and they looked happy.

Ross put the following letter to reveal the moment he lived with them: “The student and the teacher Mr Kirk Hammett and Mr Joe Satriani photographed in Lisbon 2007. When Metallica were first getting mainstream attention in the late 80’s around the Justice album , Rolling Stone asked the band members to name their albums of the year . Kirk put ‘Ross Halfin – Live in Budapest’ which was an in joke between us as we’d been out in Budapest and gone absolutely mental to the point we didn’t even remember coming back to the hotel . When I was eventually photographing Joe some time later he said to me ‘what label is your album out on ? I’ve been looking for it everywhere’ – My response was “what are you talking about !!??’ And then I realised what he was referring too. #rosshalfin #kirkhammett #joesatriani.”

Joe Satriani has also commented on the photo and said the photos were not taken in Lisbon in 2007. After his correction, Ross Halfin responded to him and joked about his assistant by saying that the assistant fired.

The successful photographer Ross Halfin was appearing with many artists including Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Black Sabbath, The Who, Kiss, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Guns N’ Roses, and many more since 1970s.