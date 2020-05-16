Black Sabbath, who released its debut studio album in 1970, contacted fans with a new photo they sent and remembered the band’s special appearance on the famous American procedural forensics crime drama television series, “CSI.”

With the shared post, Black Sabbath took fans back to 2013 and added the band’s “CSI” appearance to their “OnThisDay” series.

Also, there were three photos in the post they shared. In the first and second photos, Black Sabbath was on stage and rocking the crowd. In the third and final photo, Ozzy Osbourne was with the English actor James Callis, which was also a special guest of the season.

“May 15, 2013 on @CSI_CBS #fbf,” Black Sabbath wrote in the caption of the posts.

On that night, when Black Sabbath appeared on the season finale of “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” the band performed “End Of The Beginning,” which taken from its nineteenth and final studio album named “13.”