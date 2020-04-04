The Grammy Award-winner American rock band Tool has just updated its social media account with a mind-blowing video and showed how their friend’s child William Orestis Goldsmith rocked with their “Cold and Ugly.”

In the shared video, the baby named William was playing with his toys in front of the music box while Tool‘s song playing from the music box. When the song was heard, William started swinging where he was sitting. Also, he even tried to make a rock sign with his hand for a moment.

Tool sent the video with following caption: “Our friend’s baby has excellent taste. @williamogoldsmith #startthemyoung #coldandugly #tool @toolmusic.”

In the comments of the post, many fans expressed how sweet he is. They also agreed with the same issue and wrote that the child would make a great drummer.

Tool‘s “Cold and Ugly” is taken from the band’s 1992-released EP.