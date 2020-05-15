With the increase of the coronavirus epidemic in the whole world, the number of swindlers has unfortunately increased. Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan warned people with the new tweet he sent through his social media accounts and revealed the swindlers who imitate him.

Recently, the successful bassist was asked a question about the account in the photo his or not. A fan asked the question because of the owner of the account, named Duff McKagan, was talking like Duff McKagan. Duff McKagan gave a negative answer and warned fans about the issue.

In the message sent by a fake account, it was writing: “I had no idea you were a die hard fan o mine. Thank you for telling me about yourself, you have a nice personality for this. I’d like to grant you direct access to any of my latest songs on your phone and gadgets through Amazon stores… and also get informed about the sons am working on… let me know if you are interested, so I can tell you how to get on it.”

Duff McKagan answered his fan’s tweet by saying that “this is NOT me!”

In early March, Duff McKagan and his author/model wife Susan Holmes McKagan have announced that they have donated 1,000 masks to UW Medicine’s childcare staff in their hometown of Seattle.