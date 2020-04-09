The 35-year-old British media personality Kelly Osbourne, also known as the daughter heavy metal band Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne, has just updated her official social media account with rare-known photos featuring the English singer Amy Winehouse and sent her respect to her.

In the photo taken at London during Amy Winehouse‘s Somerset House show, Kelly Osbourne and Amy Winehouse were met when Amy came on stage. In the first photo, they’re kissing each other. In the second and final photo, they were hugging.

Kelly Osbourne made her fans and followers who saw the photo emotional. She posted the photo with the following caption: “#TBT I very rarely share pics that are this personal. It made me so happy when my friend found these pics of me and @amywinehouse on stage at her show Somerset house in london so I thought I would share them with you. Stay safe. I love you all.”

In the comments of the photo, the fans and Kelly‘s close friends expressed their tribute to her. While many fans say what a gift for the world she was, other fans said she was special.

Claire Richardson named follower posted her thoughts by saying “Had the pleasure of watching her perform in Sheffield at the octagon, she sang, she cried she swore, she drank… she was incredible.”

