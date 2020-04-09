The world-class guitarist Gene Simmons, best known with his 47-year effort with the American rock band KISS, has just sent a new photo through his official Twitter account and revealed one of the rarest photo that includes Eric Carr, Ace Frehley, and Paul Stanley.

In the photo taken in Australia in 1980, they’re wearing a gang-style mask and sunglasses. The guys in the photo left to right were Eric Carr, which was the drummer for the rock band Kiss from 1980 to 1991, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Ace Frehley, best known as the original lead guitarist/co-founding member of the band.

Gene Simmons shared the photo with the following words: “1980 in Australia. Left to right: Eric Carr, Paul, Me, Ace.”

As a response to Gene Simmons, many fans said they’re miss the old days. They also said that they’re looking great and funny in the photo.

A fan named Miss Lina described those days by saying “Sweet memories from that magical time in Australia we called ‘KISSteria.’”

You can find the tweet posted by Gene Simmons below.