As always, the successful guitarist Nita Strauss has updated her official social media account with a stage photo before her show she will play and kept in touch with her fans.

In the caption of the photo, Nita stated that she came back to one of her favorite cities.

“Headed back to one of my favorite cities for a short but sweet visit,” she said. “See you guys tonight in Sydney at TAC for the last Australian clinic of this run!! It has been an absolute BLAST!”

Also, on the comments of the photo, a fan named Hannah Lind shared her thoughts about the show Nita played last night and said, “Safe travels! Thanks for such a rad clinic last night.”

Nita replied her comment and wrote, “Thanks for coming!”

Nita Strauss‘s upcoming New Zealand show will take place on March 4 at Musicworks in Auckland.