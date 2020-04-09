Nita Strauss, known as the touring guitarist of the Alice Cooper, is one of the important names that who take care of their health and body. The 33-aged American guitarist has just posted a new collage through her social media account and introduced her new workout equipment.

In the post she shared, Nita was showing her new easy-using powerblock dumbbells. It was standing her right shoulder and looks useful.

Nita Strauss posted the photo with the following statement: “Backyard workouts are about to level up. Our @powerblockdumbbells have arrived!!! Fitness is a huge part of @thejoshv and my life, and we have done a lot with body weight and resistance bands over the last few weeks… but it’s about to feel real good to throw some actual weight around.

“These are adjustable up to 50 lbs and take up almost no space which is important if you have a tiny place like ours!! So check them out if you’re looking for a way to stay buff at home like we are. Time to go hit this workout before it starts raining again!”

The photo and the equipment attracted great interest by the fans who saw the photo. In the comments, they expressed how tight Nita was. Also, many of them were expressing that they looking forward to see Alice Cooper and Nita Strauss in their country.

While Rockjiro Lagoon named follower expressing her thoughts about the photo, he said: “Nita, your sweatshirt reminds me of Gary Moore, the triangle is similar to a Gary Moore logo and also Gary had a song called Reach for the sky on his album Run for cover. And another thing, I hope Alice Cooper and everyone are in good health and we will see each other again at the concerts. Good luck.”

Here’s the photo shared by Nita Strauss: