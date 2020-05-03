The world-known guitarist/political activist Ted Nugent has just made flash comments about the Van Halen legend Eddie Van Halen in a recent conversation he made with “Behind The Vinyl” and surprised fans with it.

In the interview, when he was asked if he played bass on his fourteenth and latest record named “The Music Made Me Do It,” which was released on November 9, 2018, Ted Nugent replied:

“Yeah, that’s a phenomenal old classic Fender Bass VI. It’s a Fender six-stringed bass from 1962, I have a ’62 and a ’64 that I got from a great man named Tony Dukes, and you should pursue who Tony Dukes was because he got Billy Gibbons’ first ’59 Les Paul, and he got me my first ’58, ’59 Les Paul.”

Ted Nugent explained which players inspired him in this way, and touched the last days of Steve Marriott and praised him.

“When I play the bass guitar on a song, it’s because as awesome the best players in the world have been at my side from, certainly, Rob Grange and certainly Marco Mendoza and Michael Lutz, and Jack Blades, I mean, they’re all phenomenal, more pure-musical than I am.

“But I think that’s my gold card – I’m effectively musical, but I’m also reasonably dissonant, you know what I mean? You can play perfectly, like, watch the last days of Steve Marriott, it’s just a three-piece and he was playing that Gibson through a Marshall amp.”

While concluding his words, Ted Nugent talked about Eddie Van Halen and revealed that he didn’t do what the 44-year-old musician Steve Marriott can do.

“And can Eddie Van Halen do what Steve Marriott can do? Yes, but guess what? Steve Marriott did stuff that Eddie can’t do, and I’m not knocking anybody or trying to compare, even though I just did, but there’s an edge-clash thing to not trying to be perfectly musical.”

Source