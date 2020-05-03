The 57-year-old musician Chuck Billy, the successful vocalist of the world-famous thrash metal band Testament, spoke to Metal Hammer and remembered the rare-known days he lived before joining to Testament.

When he talks on the days before his joining, Chuck Billy stated that he went to see Testament during their Alameda show and revealed that they wowed him when he saw them on stage for the first time.

When he was asked, “Testament was called Legacy before you joined. What did you think of them the first time you saw them? Did you think, ‘They need me in this band?’”, Chuck Billy replied:

“There were good. Zet [original Testament singer Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza] was my younger brother’s best friend, so I went to see their gig in Alameda.

“It was Eric and his brother Derek on guitar, and they all wore priest collars. It was very entertaining. Like, ‘Wow, these guys are pretty good.’”

While he continues to his words, Chuck remembered Steve Zetro Souza‘s decision to leaving band to join Exodus.

“Shortly after that, Alex joined the band and did the demo, and that’s when Zet played me the demo with three songs. I was, like, ‘Wow, these are really mature songs for those kids I saw playing not too long ago.’

“When Zet decided to leave to join Exodus, he kind of handed me the baton, ‘Call Alex, they need a singer now.’ At that point, I was, like, ‘OK, I’m gonna find a band that I’m gonna join and be a part of it.’ And I walked right into that band. The timing was perfect.”

Chuck Billy rocking the stage with Testament since 1986.