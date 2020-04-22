The Grammy Award-winner heavy metal legends System of a Down has just updated its social media account with a special moment of their bassist Shavo Odadjian and celebrated his birthday with it.

In the photo shared by System of a Down, Shavo Odadjian was in full black and he was smiling while looking to the crowd.

System of a Down sent the moment with the following caption: “Happy Birthday, @ShavoOdadjian.⁣”

In the comments of the photo, the fans celebrated Shavo‘s birthday and sent their good wishes to him. The most interesting comment was that one of the fans who said that they celebrate his birthday celebration by eating chop suey.

A fan named Matt K said: “Happy birthday! Let’s celebrate by eating some chop suey.”

You can find the photo below.