Alice Cooper has just updated his official social media account with a new post featuring American rock band KISS bassist Gene Simmons and revealed exciting news about him.

In this week’s “Alice Cooper’s Vintage Vault Podcast,” Alice Cooper stated that he was joined by “The Demon,” best known as Gene Simmons, and they talked about to Gene Simmons‘ commitment to putting on live shows.

Alice Cooper wrote the following words in the social media statement: “For this week’s @VintageVaultPodcast I am joined by the Demon himself, Mr. @GeneSimmons of @KissOnline. Gene talks about his time at camp and his commitment to putting on great live shows.⁠ #Kiss #GeneSimmons #AliceCooper #VintageVault #Podcast #ClassicRock.”

The fans very liked the photo that includes Gene Simmons and Alice Cooper, which shared by Alice Cooper. They stated that there were two legends in the photo.

You can find the photo below.