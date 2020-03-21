The legendary guitarist Gary Holt, who known for his works in the American thrash metal band Slayer between 2011-2019, has just updated his social media account with a new photo and stated they he and his wife Lisa Holt tested for coronavirus.

In the photo he shared, Gary Holt and his wife Lisa Holt was wearing a mask. The couple, who seemed very cautious about the coronavirus threat, said that they’ve been tested and that they would wait 7-10 days for the results.

You can read the statement of the photo shared by Gary Holt below.

“So, Lisa Holt and I got tested today, seven to ten days wait for results. Sucks! And the probe, I swear they require a bit of your brain, they shoved that thing WAY up there and it sucked! Very unpleasant but very happy we’ve been tested. And the dude was very impressed with our masks! Left over from the Camp fire, due to the massive smoke.”

Also, with a recent social media post, Gary Holt has revealed that he is exhibiting all the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“So I’ve been locked away with Lisa Holt, suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!”

In the comments of the photo, many fans sent support messages for Gary Holt and stated that Gary was never alone. They said that they would pray for the state of health of Gary Holt, as they did to others.

The coronavirus case in the United States reached a total of 16,913 people as of March 20. While 253 of these cases died, 125 have defeated the coronavirus.