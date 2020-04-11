The 35-year rock band Guns N’ Roses, consisting of Axl Rose on vocals, Slash on lead guitar, Duff McKagan on bass, Dizzy Reed & Melissa Reese on keyboards, Richard Fortus on guitar, Frank Ferrer on drums, has just sent a new video featuring Richard Fortus and described what Friday meant to them.

In the video shared by Guns N’ Roses, Richard Fortus was enjoying the song they play. He was headbanging on stage while crowd screaming.

“Friday feeling, @4tus style,” Guns N’ Roses wrote in the caption of the post.

The video attracted great interest by the fans who saw it. They expressed that they liked that Friday so much. They also praised Richard Fortus for his performance.