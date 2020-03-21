Nikki Sixx, the bassist of the American heavy metal legends Motley Crue, who announced its reunion with a Stadium Tour that features Def Leppard, has just added a new photo on his Instagram Stories and discussed the President Donald Trump‘s coronavirus process with a poll.

In the Story he shared, there was an article about the country’s confidence in the president after a new problem. Nikki shared that article and added two option for it that includes YES?/NO!.

You can read the article shared by Nikki Sixx below.

“In times of national crisis, the country is supposed to rely on the president to provide clear messages to guide them through new problems. But as America, continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, President Donal Trump is failing.”

As of March 20, it has been reported that the coronavirus case in the United States reached a total of 16,913 people. While 253 of these cases died, 125 have defeated the coronavirus.

Here’s the story: