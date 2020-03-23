Sebastian Bach, best known as the vocalist of the world-class heavy metal band Skid Row, has just shared a new post through his official social media account and expressed his gratitude to KISS band and Van Halen star David Lee Roth.

In the message he shared, Sebastian sent his special appreciation to Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer for the special night, which took place at The Forum in Los Angeles on February 16, 2020.

You can read what he wrote for the show below.

“We would like to thank Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer, Doc McGhee… the whole KISS organization, and of course Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley for the most incredible night at the Los Angeles Fabulous Forum on the End of the Road Tour! Little at the time did anyone realize how prophetic the name of the tour would be haha!

“Seems like a lifetime ago but this was only a few weeks ago. Cannot ever thank Tommy and Eric enough for treating my family & I to a night we will never forget as long as we live. For me to see KISS at the age of 11 in 1979 with my family and then to bring my wife & daughter & sons to see KISS in 2020 is nothing short of mind-blowing.

“Chance just happened to make it so that I alone was standing by myself side stage as David Lee Roth pulled up in his golf cart! It was ME that got to pull the curtain back to show Diamond Dave up to the stage! I was freaking out as I announced, to no one, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, Mr Diamond David Lee Roth to the stage!!!’ Dave laughed, paused, and said ‘Hey Baz!! It’s been a minute!!’ He stopped on his way to the stage & gave me a big hug right there before he went on at the Los Angeles Forum to whup some ass!! Which he proceeded to do!! Tommy and Eric both performed their stack heeled boots off! ‘Beth’ had me in tears and Tommy’s solo was Interstellarly galacticly amazing! A great night was had by all…. family and friends alike!! KISS rules! Rock and roll!”

The photo was received with great interest from the fans who saw the photos. Also, some fans asked to Sebastian that why Paul is not in the photos. Sebastian responded and said he was getting ready for the show.