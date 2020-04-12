The German rock band Scorpions has just posted a new photo through their social media accounts and celebrated the Easter mentioning the difficult coronavirus times.

In the photo including the band’s rhythm guitarist Rudolf Schenker, the lead vocalist Klaus Meine, the lead guitarist Matthias Jabs, the bassist Paweł Mąciwoda, and the drummer Mikkey Dee, Scorpions said that they all hope the outbreak will leave the whole humanity as soon as possible and that people should stay safe and healthy.

Scorpions wrote the following words in the special message: “Dear Fans, life’s turning upside down these days and we all hope this dark cloud will go away soon… we want to wish all of you a Happy Easter… stay safe and healthy! Scorpions.”

The fans and followers who saw the photo accepted the Easter celebrations and answered them in the same way. They celebrated each other’s Easter day and supported each other in this difficult coronavirus days.

You can read the special message shared by Scorpions below.