The Danish musician Lars Ulrich, best known as the drummer of the Grammy Award-winner heavy metal band Metallica, has just shared a new photo through his official social media account and said they can’t wait to play the upcoming shows.

Many shows were postponed and even canceled due to the coronavirus, which first entered our lives as of the end of 2019 and caused the death of approximately 145,000 people worldwide. Metallica star Lars Ulrich broke his silence about the issue and stated that he is looking forward to playing the upcoming shows.

Lars Ulrich sent the photo with the following caption: “Thinking about you Santiago as we woulda kicked off our April South American touring shenanigans in your beautiful city today. We can’t wait to come and see all your smiling faces at the new date on December 7th. Found some snaps from the last few visits to Chile over the last 20 years. Hope you and your gang are safe and sound.”

Metallica has recently announced the rescheduled dates for South America stadium shows, which scheduled for 2020 April but postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.