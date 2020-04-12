American musician Nikki Sixx, best known as the bassist/co-founder of the world-known heavy metal legends Motley Crue, who announced its reunion with a 2020 Stadium Tour, has just sent a bizarre photo through his official social media account and celebrated the Easter with it.

In the photo he shared, there was a masked bunny. The celebration of 2020 had been worthy of 2020. In times of social distance and masks, which are the most important measures due to coronavirus, people adapted it to Easter.

“Easter-2020,” Nikki Sixx wrote in the caption of the post.

The fans celebrated Nikki Sixx‘s and each other’s Easter in the comments of the photo. Also, Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 has commented on the photo and celebrated Nikki Sixx‘s Easter.

In addition to Motley Crue and Def Leppard, the 2020 Stadium Tour, which scheduled to kick off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 7 and conclude at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 5, will also feature Poison and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts.

“Happy Easter,” John 5 wrote.