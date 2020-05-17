Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has just shared a new photo and showed his new haircut with fans who follow him on his social media accounts.

Although people were complaining that their hair and beard are very long because their barbers were closed in the coronavirus lockdown, the issue did not concern Flea very much because he was not of those people who extend hair and beard. Still, Flea hadn’t cut all of his hair and had extended a small part of his nape.

“Osmium,” Flea wrote in the social media caption.

The style attracted huge interest from the fans and close friends of him. Many of them wrote in the comments of the photo that it looks great but funny a bit.

Red Hot Chili Peppers has announced with a statement they shared through their social media accounts in late 2019 that they parted ways with the band’s 10-year guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and that he replaced with the band’s former guitarist John Frusciante.

Here’s the photo shared by Flea: