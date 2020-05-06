The American rock band Rage Against The Machine legend Tom Morello has talked on the current status of the rock music and admitted flash truths about it by mentioning hip-hop, pop, and R&B.

In a new interview with Metal Hammer, the 55-year-old guitarist stated that there will always be rock music.

“It’s true that hip-hop, pop, and R&B are more popular than rock music these days, he said. There will always be great rock ‘n’ roll, but it’s no longer the dominant genre. But times change and trends ebb and flow.”

Tom Morello has also said that rock music is not popular in the present but added a “but” for the explanation of why rock music will be there for long.

“The thing is, metal will be here long after other genres have come and gone. Sure, it’s level of popularity isn’t at a peak right now, but that’s all the more reason for those of us who believe in it to keep making the music we love.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rage Against The Machine star has stated that he disgusted by the fact that a lot of young people these days aren’t willing to sit down and practice the electric guitar for eight hours a day.

Rage Against The Machine has recently announced that they forced to postpone all shows due to coronavirus pandemic.